Defense secretary visiting Naval Base Kitsap

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will visit Naval Base Kitsap this week, a Pentagon spokesman announced Tuesday.
Mattis will receive a briefing from Submarine Group 9 leaders, tour aboard the submarine USS Kentucky and speak with the crew, said Navy Capt. Jeff Davis.
The visit will be closed to outside media, said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith, Subgroup 9 spokesman, who couldn't say which day Mattis will be here. He will conclude his Northwest stop with a stop at Amazon headquarters in Seattle.
Submarine Group 9 is responsible for eight ballistic-missile subs and two guided-missile subs based at Bangor.
Later in the week, he will fly to Sillcon Valley and visit the Defense Innovation Unit-Experimental and speak with leaders of the technology community. He will also tour Google's main campus in Palo Alto.
