Defense secretary visiting Naval Base Kitsap

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis arrives for a news conference at Resolute Support headquarters April 24, 2017 in in Kabul, Afghanistan (Photo by Jonathan Ernst - Pool/Getty Images)

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will visit Naval Base Kitsap this week, a Pentagon spokesman announced Tuesday.

Mattis will receive a briefing from Submarine Group 9 leaders, tour aboard the submarine USS Kentucky and speak with the crew, said Navy Capt. Jeff Davis.

The visit will be closed to outside media, said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith, Subgroup 9 spokesman, who couldn't say which day Mattis will be here. He will conclude his Northwest stop with a stop at Amazon headquarters in Seattle.

Submarine Group 9 is responsible for eight ballistic-missile subs and two guided-missile subs based at Bangor.

Later in the week, he will fly to Sillcon Valley and visit the Defense Innovation Unit-Experimental and speak with leaders of the technology community. He will also tour Google's main campus in Palo Alto.

