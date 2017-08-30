2 crashes, 1 fatal, shuts down SR 512 near Tacoma

Eastbound State Route 512 at State Route 7 was closed for more than three hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash involving a car and a semi. That was followed by a second crash involving a responding WSDOT vehicle and another car.

The Washington State Patrol says a semi driver pulled over into the gore point to check their GPS. A red car collided with the semi at freeway speed around 2:45 a.m. There was no sign the car's driver hit the brakes. One person was killed.

More details: Semi pulled to gore point to check GPS. Red passenger car collided into semi @ freeway speed, no braking. Detectives en route — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 30, 2017

Fatality scene. Unable to get more photos. pic.twitter.com/zaMflT9PPD — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 30, 2017

Not long after that crash, a responding WSDOT truck was hit at the scene by another car. The DOT driver was not in the truck at the time and was not hurt.

WSDOT Incident Response vehicle struck @ scene! SLOW when you see 🚨 emergency vehicles! This includes our DOT trucks. — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 30, 2017

Luckily our DOT worker was out of the truck and she is safe and uninjured! pic.twitter.com/0qJe5DgOYP — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 30, 2017

The car that hit the WSDOT truck was totaled. Trooper Brooke Bova said a passenger in the car broke their leg. The driver of that car was arrested for investigation of vehicular assault.

Causing vehicle in WSDOT crash. Passenger has broken femur as and in serious condition. Driver arrested for Vehicular Assault. pic.twitter.com/N7srGrciSN — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 30, 2017

SR 512 was reopened at 6 a.m.

