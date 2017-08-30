KING
Close

Deadly semi crash closes eastbound SR 512

Brian Price, KING 4:14 AM. PDT August 30, 2017

Washington State Patrol closed down eastbound State Route 512 Wednesday morning for two separate collisions. 

A driver died after crashing into a semi truck. 

Another car struck the back of a WSDOT vehicle that responded to the scene. The employee had already exited the vehicle and was not injured. 

