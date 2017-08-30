Deadly semi crash closes eastbound SR 512

Washington State Patrol closed down eastbound State Route 512 Wednesday morning for two separate collisions.

A driver died after crashing into a semi truck.

Another car struck the back of a WSDOT vehicle that responded to the scene. The employee had already exited the vehicle and was not injured.

Luckily our DOT worker was out of the truck and she is safe and uninjured! pic.twitter.com/0qJe5DgOYP — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 30, 2017

Causing vehicle in WSDOT crash. Passenger has broken femur as and in serious condition. Driver arrested for Vehicular Assault. pic.twitter.com/N7srGrciSN — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 30, 2017

