Deadly attempted robbery raises concerns about reporting crime

SEATTLE - Tuesday night it was clear that a recent attempted, deadly robbery brought serious concerns to the surface in South Seattle.

My-Linh Nguyen was shot a few feet from her home on the evening of December 15th during an attempted purse snatching. The suspect fled. Nguyen later died at the hospital.

Police are working to solve the crime.

In Nguyen's case, 911 was called immediately. But during a Tuesday night meeting, members of the Asian community talked with police about the language barrier that was stopping some from calling 911 during other emergencies.

"They don't call police. They come to me, a community leader to complain about it," said Linh Thach, Seattle Police Department's Asian Community Liaison.

Lt. Matthew Allen said, "if we can bring people from the Communications Center to address those concerns, that is what we want to do."

A Supervisor and a Training Coordinator with the 911 Center explained that there is a language line, and they can connect callers with a translator.

It is a critical time for emergency calls because of recent street robberies.

"Folks seem to be focusing on folks from the Southeast Asian community. If you see one of these crimes occurring, we really encourage you to call 911," said Lt,. Allen.

That's the plea from police as they work to break down barriers and solve a string of crimes.

