Larger case looms as Seattle 'Dreamer' remains in custody

Daniel Ramirez Medina (Photo courtesy RALLY)

SEATTLE -- A federal district court judge has ordered that an immigration judge should determine within the next week whether a Seattle-area 'Dreamer' should be released from custody.

Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 23-year-old granted “deferred action,” or DACA status, was taken into custody during an operation targeting his father, a previously deported felon convicted of drug trafficking, according to ICE.

Ramirez will remain in custody pending bond hearing before an immigration judge. However, a larger case on merits is expected to go back to federal court.

RAW: Video of Ramirez's arrest





Attorneys for Ramirez say this case has implications for DACA recipients nationwide. They released this statement after the hearing.



“In establishing the DACA program, our country made a promise to Daniel Ramirez and hundreds of thousands of other young people that if they came out of the shadows and followed the rules, they could study and work here — even serve in our military — without fear of arrest or deportation. The government’s position in this case is, apparently, that that promise is not worth anything to Mr. Ramirez. That’s wrong. It’s arbitrary, it’s cruel and it’s certainly unconstitutional. We look forward to the opportunity to continue briefing the Court on these serious, substantive matters going forward.



“We will continue to fight for Daniel’s immediate release as long as the government continues its unjustified and unlawful detention. We appreciate the Court’s directive that Mr. Ramirez be granted a timely bond hearing in immigration court, which will allow us another opportunity to request his release.



“We are also grateful to the courageous DREAMers across this country who are standing with Daniel in solidarity. After all, they represent the very best of our country and all that it has to offer.”

RAW: Attorneys for Ramirez react to court hearing

Two very different accounts of what happened inside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma have emerged.

His attorneys argue Ramirez was detained unlawfully and pressured into making statements about gang affiliation by ICE officers once in custody.

In a newly filed brief Thursday evening, Ramirez Medina’s attorneys even allege an “apparent attempt to cover up evidence that would disprove their gang affiliation allegations."

According to the new documents, Ramirez wrote an appeal to officers asking to have his classification within the detention facility changed, but attorneys believe the statement was altered, or partly erased to change the meaning.

SkyKING: Protesters march through Seattle during Seattle 'Dreamer' hearing





From attorneys brief:

Mr. Ramirez wrote: “I came in and the officers said I have gang affiliation with gangs, so I wear an orange uniform. I do not have a criminal history and I’m not affiliated with any gangs.”

“Edited” Version: “I have gang affiliation with gangs, so I wear an orange uniform. I do not have a criminal and I’m not affiliated with any gangs.”

Read Daniel Ramirez Medina's account of what happened through a declaration filed with the court

ICE has not directly responded to the allegation, but a spokesperson said, "both sides will have an opportunity to present evidence to the court."

ICE has said Ramirez was a self-admitted gang member, a factor that would put his DACA status in jeopardy.

The case has drawn national attention.

Related: Lawmakers want answers

Meanwhile, court documents filed Thursday shed new light on why the Department of Homeland Security says Ramirez Medina was detained and remains in custody.

According to ICE officers, Ramirez was sleeping at the time they arrived at the family's Des Moines apartment to arrest his father and was asked if was in the country illegally. After responding "yes," officers took him into to custody for further questioning.

At the detention center, it was determined he Ramirez Medina was a DACA recipient and did not have a criminal history.

However, DHS says when asked about his involvement with gang activity, officers say Ramirez stated: “No, not no more,” according to court documents.

Officers then asked about what they identified as a “gang tattoo” on his forearm and said he stated “he used to hang out with the Surenos in California….and fled California to escape from gangs,” according to the documents.

DHS says Ramirez Medina stated he still hangs out with “Paizas in Washington State,” according to the officer taking the report.

“Paizas is also a colloquial term for the Mexican people. So, one of the things we’re evaluating at this point is whether he used word paizas colloquially—I hang out with paizas, paizanos,” Luis Cortes, one of the lawyers on the case.

VIDEO: New information in Dreamer arrest

Ramirez Medina’s attorneys firmly deny any gang affiliation and have said he was pressured into making the statements.

“The more they kept pressuring him about gangs, the wider the scope of the questions came in,” said Luis Cortes, one of the attorneys on the case. “It wasn’t are you a gang member anymore. It’s do you know anyone ever in a gang.”

In an interview with KING 5, Cortes questioned why the intense questioning occurred after it was confirmed he was in the DACA program, a process that requires a background check and fingerprints, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“They confirmed he had no criminal history, and it was at that point they continued to detain him, and that’s where it starts getting problematic,” said Cortes.

“It was at that point—that they started asking him about any gang affiliations, if he was a gang member, and he repeatedly said, I’m not a gang member.

“They finally focused on his tattoo, and said ‘what is that?’ And he said, it’s the region where I was born, La Paz, Baja California Sur.”

“He was acting in good faith. The problem was that DHS kept asking and asking and asking and eventually they formed their own conclusions from the little bits of information they were able to get,” said Cortes.

However, Cortes does not believe the case is part of new enforcement action, particularly around the DACA program.

“We haven’t seen a larger trend with this new administration. At least just yet,” said Cortes. “Things have been similar. That’s why it surprises us to have a case like this, where it seems like there’s a pretty big misunderstanding.”

Copyright 2017 KING