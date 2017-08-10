Dad and son finish epic baseball road trip at Safeco

George & George Anderson pull off epic baseball road trip.

As summer plans go, consider this a grand-slam. A father and son from Redmond, Washington took their love for baseball on the road - and lived out a dream.

George and George Anderson mapped out 12 games they wanted to see across the country, racking up 7200 miles from Seattle to Baltimore and back.

Wife and mom Kellie made a sign for her Georges to hold at each game. As the guys checked new stadiums off their list, they collected player autographs, new friends and game balls along the way. The trip was complete with a visit to Safeco Field and their home team Mariners.

The Andersons stopped by KING 5 to share adventures from their trip.





© 2017 KING-TV