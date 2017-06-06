Cushman substation added to Tacoma registar of historic places

Tacoma city council voted Tuesday in favor of adding the Cushman Substation to the Tacoma Register of Historic Places.

"I always like the stories behind the buildings as much as the buildings themselves," said Jeff Ryan from Tacoma's north end neighborhood.

Ryan and others in the community have been pushing to get the neo-classical Cushman Substation on 21st street in Tacoma on the Tacoma Register of Historic Places. Right now, the Substation, built in 1926, and some of the surrounding structures are on the National Register of Historic Places.

"We're trying to get it on the local register so that the public has more input as to what happens to the building next," he said.

The city council voted in favor of adding Cushman Substation to the Tacoma Register of Historic Places leaving some structures on the property off the register to allow for potential development.

That concerns Ryan.

"Once some of these pieces disappear the story starts to dwindle, “said Ryan.

Tacoma Public Utilities owns the property which currently serves as a storage facility.

A spokesperson for TPU said the public utilities company doesn't plan to sell portions of the property anytime soon. However many people have approached TPU expressing interest in the developing the property.

"We're trying to save it for the community we'd like to see this as a community center and a community park around it which I think would be a highest and best use for the facility," said Ryan who hopes with the building being on local historic register will give him an opportunity to voice his opinion.

