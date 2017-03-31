'Cupcake Guy' spreads gratitude with sweet treats

Christian Keaunui of Seattle distributes day-old Trophy cupcakes to police stations, hospitals, and fire stations to give back to his community. (Photo: KING)

Christian Keaunui is making a name for himself in his community by gifting cupcakes.

"Sometimes they call me 'The Cupcake Guy,'" he said with an embarrassed smile.

Armed with boxes full of Trophy cupcakes, his name is becoming synonymous with sweetness.

Last year, Keaunui found out Trophy Cupcakes has a policy of only serving cupcakes baked fresh that same day. They shops usually donate the day-old stuff to food banks.

But Keaunui had a different idea. Why not give some of those goodies to deserving people in our communities?

Trophy owner Julie Shea agreed.

"All of those men and women need to be treated too, and we're glad we can provide that," she said.

So, a few days a week after school Keaunui makes his appointed rounds. Since December he has delivered more than 5,000 confections to firefighters, teachers, and ER workers, to name but a few.

"It's mostly people around our community that do work for us and are always there for us but aren't always appreciated," said Keaunui.

On Friday, Keaunui visited the Edmonds Police Department where he handed off of a couple dozen delectables to a grateful crew.

"I decided to bring them here, because you guys do a lot for our community," he said. "I wanted to say thank you and give back to you guys."

"For you to actually give back and acknowledge that we're doing something good really motivates us," said a beaming Detective Julie Burrell.

Keaunui, a senior at Seattle Prep, hopes by trying to make the world a better place, one cupcake at a time. He might inspire others to do the same in their own sweet way.

