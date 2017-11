Crystal Mountain is tentatively planning to open Friday. Photo: Facebook screenshot. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison)

Crystal Mountain Resort could open Friday if another storm delivers 6 to 12 inches of snow.

The ski resort got 20 inches of new snow over the weekend, and “the mountain is almost ready,” according to the resort’s Facebook post.

Opening will also depend on temperatures and snow density.

Last year Crystal opened Thanksgiving weekend.

