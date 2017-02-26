Crowd protests deportations at Tacoma detention center

(Photo: Dustin Gagne, KING)

TACOMA, Wash. -- A crowd gathered outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma Sunday to protest deportations.

The group told stories about people who are waiting to find out if they will be deported. One of those people is 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina, a Seattle-area “dreamer” who gained national attention after he was taken into custody.

“What Daniel has gone through is not unique, sadly,” said Maru Mora Villalpando, with Latino Advocacy, a group that organized Sunday’s event, called the “People's Tribunal Against the Detention and Deportation Center.”

“I think that it’s important to realize for people being detained to share their stories is something really brave,” she said.

Daniel Ramirez Medina's next court hearing is March 8th. The federal government has until Monday to respond to his lawyers' request that he be released.

