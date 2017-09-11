Cross-country relay carries American flag from Seattle to Tampa

The 4th annual Old Glory Relay begins on Monday in Seattle. The 62 day, 4600-mile relay starts in Seattle and will end in Tampa, Florida.

At sunrise, more than 70 teams will take off carrying an American flag across the country. The journey will bring together communities along the way, and each day a different city or organization is responsible for covering anywhere from 40 to 100 plus miles along the way.

The relay is one of the events for ‘Team Red, White & Blue’.

“Our mission is to enrich the lives of America’s Veterans by connecting them with the community through physical and social activity. So the Old Glory Relay is one of the larger events that we will be doing to sort of bring all of that together,” Team Red, White, and Blue’s Sarah Roberts said. “Currently Team Red, White, and Blue has over 127,000 members with 220 chapters scattered across the United States.”

Relay contestants aren't just runners, but walkers and cyclists too.

“It’s such a beautiful experience to be a part of and to see thousands of people and their hands touch the flag and kind of carry and be a part of moving it forward,” Roberts said. “The biggest thing that I like to see from the beginning of the relay as it transcends to the end is just hope. The hope that we are having an impact on our communities that people are doing great work in the social sector, that veterans are finding a way to feel empowered in their communities and lead in their communities.”

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates will help kick off the event Monday morning. By the end of the day, they hope to be somewhere between Tacoma and Olympia.

For more information on the relay and the organization you can find it here: https://www.teamrwb.org/

