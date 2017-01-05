Critics speak out on Saint Edward Seminary lodge plan before final decision

Saint Edward Seminary in Saint Edward State Park. (Photo: KING)

KENMORE, Wash. -- The venue seemed more suitable than any other. Hundreds met to comment on the future of the old Saint Edward Seminary inside a beautiful chapel at Bastyr University. The campus sits next to Saint Edward State Park.

State park commissioners held a final public comment hearing on a proposal to lease the seminary and land around it to developer Kevin Daniels, who plans to renovate it into a lodge, conference center and spa.

"It's one of the greatest buildings in the region," said Daniels prior to the meeting, "There'll be more public access afterwards than there's ever been to that building."

Daniels said fixing the largely empty seminary will cost up to $45 million. In exchange for the leased land, he is selling property to the state connected to the park.

Critics have been vocal, posting up signs throughout the Juanita neighborhood against the project.

"The park will never be the same again," said Ann Hurst with Citizens for Saint Edward State Park. "There's a lot at stake here. I believe when confronted with the magnitude of this decision, the commissioners will carefully read the lease because of all the loopholes."

Hurst, and other opponents, are concerned the development will compromise public access to a state park. She suggests tearing the building down may not be the worst idea, preferring to preserve the tranquility of the land.

Daniels points out there were earlier proposals to develop the land before it became a state park in 1978.

Park commissioners originally intended to vote on the lease proposal Thursday night, but delayed the decision until January 9.

Copyright 2016 KING