Criminal complaint filed against man who assaulted Delta flight attendant

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Friday against a Tampa man for interfering with flight crew members and attendants on a Delta flight from Seattle.

Joseph Daniel Hudek IV, 23, was on Delta Flight 129 to Beijing Thursday evening when he assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into the flight.

The attack was unprovoked, according to a Delta spokesperson.

Hudek also tried to open the plane's exit door during the flight, according to court documents.

He was subdued by several passengers, and he was restrained.

The plane turned around and landed at Sea-Tac Airport without incident, and Hudek was taken into custody.

A flight attendant and a passenger were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to Delta.

The flight re-departed to Beijing about midnight.

Delta flight attendants receive seven to eight weeks of initial training and recurrent training of which a "significant portion" focuses on the safety of passengers and flight attendants, according to a Delta spokesperson.

They are taught physical defense, when to ask other flight attendants for help, and then passengers for assistance.

