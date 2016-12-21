Criminal charges possible against woman caught on video at Jefferson Mall

(Photo: Jefferson Mall, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- City leaders are speaking out after a viral video showed a woman berating two other customers at the Jefferson Mall.

"It’s deplorable. It’s sad, regrettable that this would happen in this community,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said.

It happened in the JCPenny on Dec. 20, and the video exploded online overnight.

"This is a despicable course of conduct by this individual. It’s an embarrassment to this city and an embarrassment to everyone who lives here,” O’Connell said.

More than an embarrassment, O'Connell said it could be a crime. The words being so strong, they could potentially rise to the level constituting harassment.

"It could also be enhanced or looked at by a judge as the cause for a hate crime,” O’ Connell said.

Several people stood by watching the attack happen. For Edcaurdo Mansilla, that’s the worst part.

"It’s disappointing because Louisville is a wonderful city and a city of compassion,” Mansilla said.

As the Executive Director of the Americana Community Center, Mansilla works with hundreds of immigrants every year. He said dignity is one of the center's foundations, and encounters like these break that down.

Mansilla moved to the US decades ago. He's been running the Americana Community Center since 1993. He said these types of verbal attacks are based off of one thing—ignorance.

"There are so many things in immigration law that the general public are not aware of, and I don't expect them to be experts, but at least know your facts before you make your comments,” he said.

Mansilla said the woman's comments about welfare and taxes are some of the most common attacks.

“You’re nobody, as far as I’m concerned. You’re probably on welfare. The taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff”, the woman is heard saying in the video.

Now, Mansilla is asking community members to consider this message before speaking against immigrants.

"We are humans like you. We have two eyes, one nose, one mouth, two ears. We are here for different reasons but we are here. And by the way, we are here to stay,” he said.

Mayor Greg Fischer also spoke out about the incident. He released a statement that reads in part: “This is not who we are, and on behalf of our community, I apologize to the two women who were treated in such a horrible way.”