Crime Stoppers app attracting record tips

A new app used by Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is yielding more tips and more arrests than ever before, according to the organization.

'P3 Tips' allows everyone to be a mobile crime fighter by allowing tipsters to report what they see in real time. That tip is then immediately funneled to the right organization or detective on the case.

Crime Stoppers says not only have they seen more tips, but they already report more arrests this year than they did all of last year.

"We've seen huge success," said Jo Ann Hill, regional office manager for Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Hill is the one who first receives the tips before sending them to the detective.

"Everybody always laughs about me, because I'm up at midnight doing these tips. But those are the good ones!" she said.

The app is designed for tips in King, Snohomish, Kitsap and Island Counties.

Jim Fuda, Director of law enforcement services for Crime Stoppers is also taking the app worldwide.

Fuda recently traveled to Bosnia to help law enforcement there use the app and cut down on crime and corruption. He says tips are coming in quickly from that country too, and they are even helping to solve crimes indirectly related here in the U.S.

"We've already got tips on terrorism and illicit trade and human trafficking in just a short few days," Fuda said.

The app still makes you eligible for the cash reward of up to $1,000 when a suspect is arrested. Tipsters can also still call the 1-800-222-TIPS number anonymously, but P3 Tips works much faster. Tips are always anonymous.

