Crews search for missing Mount Teneriffe hiker

Kimberly Haines. Photo: Courtesy of King County Sheriff's Office.

Crews are searching for a trail runner and dog who went missing near Mount Teneriffe earlier this week.

King County Search and Rescue members, including mounted crews, have been looking for Kimberly Haines since Monday night.

Some search and rescue members will sleep in the woods for a second night before starting the search again Wednesday.

The Mount Teneriffe trailhead is near Mount Si, both of which are about five miles east of North Bend.

