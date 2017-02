Credit: Everett Police

EVERETT – Man’s best friend needed a helping hand Wednesday in Everett.

Police and fire crews came to the rescues of some sort of cattle dog stuck in the Snohomish River.

According to a tweet by Everett Police, the “very cold” dog was rescued near Langus Park.

Based on photos tweeted by crews, the dog appeared to be in good shape.

