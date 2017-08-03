Crews locate missing Mount Teneriffe hiker

Kimberly Haines. Photo: Courtesy of King County Sheriff's Office.

Crews located a trail runner on Thursday who went missing near Mount Teneriffe.

King County Search and Rescue members, including mounted crews, had been looking for Kimberly Haines and her dog since Monday night.

They have made verbal contact with Haines, but are not with her yet, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Some search and rescue members slept in the woods for two nights before continuing their search Thursday.

The Mount Teneriffe trailhead is near Mount Si, both of which are about five miles east of North Bend.

