Crews investigating gas leak in Sumner

KING 11:19 AM. PDT March 29, 2017

Fire and city crews are investigating reports of a gas leak in Sumner, say Auburn police.

The incident is happening at 24th St. E and E Valley Highway E.

East Valley Highway from Cascade Water Alliance Sumner to Forest Canyon Road E has been shut down as a precaution, as well as some streets in the area.

Firefighters say there are not many homes in the area. Nearby businesses have been alerted and being advised to shelter in place.
 

