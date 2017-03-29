Crews investigating gas leak in Sumner

Crews are investigating a gas leak in Sumner. (Photo: KING)

Fire and city crews are investigating reports of a gas leak in Sumner, say Auburn police.

The incident is happening at 24th St. E and E Valley Highway E.

East Valley Highway from Cascade Water Alliance Sumner to Forest Canyon Road E has been shut down as a precaution, as well as some streets in the area.

Firefighters say there are not many homes in the area. Nearby businesses have been alerted and being advised to shelter in place.



