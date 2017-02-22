Create an earthquake readiness kit

Wednesday night's earthquake near Belfair is a good reminder to make sure you have an emergency kit ready in case of a more serious earthquake. There are no reports of any damage or injury related to the 4.2 magnitude earthquake Wednesday night.

The American Red Cross urges residents to be fully prepared with an emergency preparedness kit that could last up to 72 hours.

The Red Cross advises the kit be easy to care in case you need to evacuate your home.

Below is a list of items your kit should include:

• Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

• Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

• Flashlight

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

• Extra batteries

• First aid kit

• Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

• Multi-purpose tool

• Sanitation and personal hygiene items

• Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

• Cell phone with chargers

• Family and emergency contact information

• Extra cash

• Emergency blanket

• Map(s) of the area

Consider the needs of all family members and add supplies to your kit. Suggested items to help meet additional needs are:

• Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)

• Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

• Games and activities for children

• Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

• Two-way radios

• Extra set of car keys and house keys

• Manual can opener

Additional supplies to keep at home or in your survival kit based on the types of disasters common to your area:

• Whistle

• N95 or surgical masks

• Matches

• Rain gear

• Towels

• Work gloves

• Tools/supplies for securing your home

• Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes

• Plastic sheeting

• Duct tape

• Scissors

• Household liquid bleach

• Entertainment items

• Blankets or sleeping bags

