Crash blocks Aurora Bridge in Seattle

First responders work to get inside an SUV involved in a crash on the Aurora Bridge in Seattle, Sept. 1, 2017. (Credit: KING)

A collision shut down all lanes of the Aurora Bridge in Seattle Friday morning at the start of the busy Labor Day travel weekend.

It happened around 11 a.m. Images from the scene showed a black SUV with its front end completely demolished and first responders trying to get inside. Another red SUV and a white pickup were also involved.

Two people were transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to Seattle Fire Department.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash.

All lanes were temporarily closed. One northbound lane was opened a short time later.

