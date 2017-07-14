Couple gets engaged in hot air balloon ride near Mount Rainier

Photo: SkyKING

During a Friday morning hot air balloon ride near Mount Rainier, SkyKING was rolling on the beautiful sight.



But as the balloon landed, SkyKING picked up on something more: It wasn't just a hot air balloon ride.



It was actually a marriage proposal.





The newly engaged, happy couple stopped by KING 5 News on Friday afternoon to share their special story, before they head back to Los Angeles tomorrow.



Vahe Akopian proposed to Nataline during their hot air balloon ride. They were in Seattle to celebrate Nataline's graduation from physician's assistant school at the University of Southern California.



The two have actually known each other for 10 years, as Akopian was Nataline's biology teacher in the 11th grade. They ran into each other at a hospital in Los Angeles more recently, as Akopian works as a neurologist.



Both were beaming with excitement hours after the proposal.

