Innocent couple caught in shootout in Seattle's Central District

A husband and wife were caught in the middle of a shootout early Thursday morning.

The couple drove between two cars along MLK Jr Way S, when both suspect vehicles opened fire.

Seattle Police are searching for both suspect vehicles that immediately fled the scene.

The woman has serious injuries and the man has life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to Harborview.

Police describe the couple as middle-aged.

