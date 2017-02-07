Council votes to divest from Wells Fargo
Seattle has become the first major city to cut financial ties with Wells Fargo over the bank's involvement in financing the Dakota Access Pipeline Project. Council members started discussing the move last year, when the bank admitted to creating false acc
KING 7:54 PM. PST February 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Seattle business owner target of hate crime
-
Icy side roads, parking lots for parts of Puget Sound
-
Social Security program faces snafu
-
Appeals court to hear AG's case against Trump
-
Livestream 2
-
Prosecutor: Crack down on illegal gun buyers
-
First Alert Forecast
-
Snow in Seattle
-
Snow knocks down power lines in Olympia
More Stories
-
Judge questions claim travel ban has Muslim biasFeb. 6, 2017, 2:01 p.m.
-
Crews continue to clean up snow in Western WashingtonFeb. 7, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
-
Kitsap County murder victims remembered at memorial serviceFeb. 7, 2017, 3:58 p.m.