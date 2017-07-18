Council to discuss upzoning in Seattle's Chinatown Tuesday

Chinatown International District in Seattle (Photo: KING)

The Seattle City Council will meet to talk about development in the Chinatown International District.



The Council Planning, Land Use and Zoning Committee will look at balancing the need for new development while preserving the neighborhood's character.

Mayor Murray's plan would allow for taller buildings; for residential buildings that means the height could stand up to 150 feet instead of 65 feet.

The meeting will start with a discussion lead by the Interim Community Development Association on minimizing economic, cultural and commercial displacement. The group also wants to prevent gentrification.

The meeting will take place Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. You can listen to the meeting by calling 206-684-8566.

© 2017 KING-TV