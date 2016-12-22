A White Christmas in Western Washington? Maybe

Trinity, Wash. (Photo: Kajsa Thor)

Could it be a white Christmas for parts of western Washington? Forecast models are beginning to lean that direction, and the night before Christmas Eve could get interesting.



Let’s talk about what’s happening now. A weak cold front is working its way over the region, bringing light rain showers over the interior. A pool of cool air slips in behind this front Friday and Saturday, effectively cooling down temperatures.

The big question: Will it be cold enough for lowland snow?



Unfortunately for meteorologists, it’s going to be close! Right now, we’re eyeing Friday night as the colder temps begin to move in, but nothing is definitive yet. The best chance of light snow accumulation are areas east of Puget Sound and higher hillsides in the southwest interior. Elevations above 500 feet have the better opportunity.



Below is one recent forecast model showing where there may be accumulation. Notice it’s areas closer to the Cascade foothills as well as parts of the southwest interior.

This next picture is what’s known as an "ensemble model." It is a group of forecast models “taking a crack” at what they think will happen by tweaking numerical analytics. We use this to judge potential for such events. You can see how models are highlighting Friday night, when any accumulation is most likely.

Driving conditions



The good news for drivers is that temperatures at the surface should be just above freezing, meaning most snow would initially melt on contact with the ground. Still, some yards and car windows could see a light dusting, even if surface temperatures are as warm as the mid-30s.



It could be a magical sight Saturday morning for some. According to the National Weather Service, there needs to be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground by midnight Christmas Day for it to officially be deemed a “White Christmas."

Get full forecast

Check pass reports

Copyright 2016 KING