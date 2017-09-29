The return of fall means corn mazes are back! (Photo: KING)

It's fall so that obviously means one thing: Corn Mazes are back!

Schilter Family Farm has put together another corn maze for its annual Harvest festival, which will also feature a pumpkin patch, along with other family activities.

Stocker Farms will also be hosting a corn maze. The proceeds from the mazes will go to the Ronald McDonald House fundraiser, which works to alleviate the financial strain that caring for a sick child can have on families.

Schilter Family Farm maze will open on September 30th and run through October 30th. Tickets will run $7 on weekdays and $12 on weekends. The farm is located just outside of Olympia in the Nisqually Valley.

The Stocker Farm maze will open on October 1st. Tickets will run $9.95 on weekdays and $13.95 on weekends. The farm is located in Snohomish.

Videos of the corn mazes were shot by Dexter, the King 5 drone.

Check out the Schilter Family Farm's website for more details about their maze.

Details about the Stocker Farm maze can be found on their webpage.

© 2017 KING-TV