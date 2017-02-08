Coping with the today's social media

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - Social media can be overwhelming, stressful, and frustrating at times but quitting cold turkey can seem impossible. Dr. Gregory Jantz explains that we don’t necessarily need to pull back from social media but instead learn to use it differently. For example, we may be good friends in life but incompatible on Facebook. Dr. Jantz joins us today to offer positive coping mechanisms for today's powerful media in honor of Wellness Wednesday.

