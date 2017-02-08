KING
Close
Closings Alert 14 closing alerts
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

Coping with the today's social media

Dr. Gregory Jantz joins us today to offer positive coping mechanisms for today's powerful media in honor of Wellness Wednesday.

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PST February 08, 2017

SEATTLE - Social media can be overwhelming, stressful, and frustrating at times but quitting cold turkey can seem impossible. Dr. Gregory Jantz explains that we don’t necessarily need to pull back from social media but instead learn to use it differently. For example, we may be good friends in life but incompatible on Facebook. Dr. Jantz joins us today to offer positive coping mechanisms for today's powerful media in honor of Wellness Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories