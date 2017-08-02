Cooling centers: Where to escape the heat in Western Washington

File photo. (Photo: KING)

Cities and counties around the region have begun to open cooling centers in the wake of a heat wave that's expected to push temperatures into the triple digits in several areas around Western Washington.



An excessive heat warning is in effect through 9 p.m. on Friday.

Here are some places to keep cool and beat the heat:

Seattle: Libraries, Seattle Center, senior centers, pools and water areas with dozens of locations around the city.







Tacoma / Pierce County: Movie theaters, local malls and other large stores, public libraries. Pets can go to Petco, Petsmart, or Veterinary Centers of America.



Everett / Snohomish County: Public libraries, Everett Mall, Fire District 1, Mill Creek City Hall, or senior centers.



Olympia / Thurston County: Public libraries, senior centers, First Christian Church, Tenino Quarry Swimming Pool, Yelm Public Safety Building, fire stations, and more.

King County has tips for staying cool and what to do if you do go outside, including water safety tips, listed online.

