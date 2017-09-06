Cooking skills with a side of confidence!

20-year old Helena is finishing a 3-month sentence at Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie- a detention facility that provides education and services to youth serving time in the justice system.

A new culinary cottage program offers residents the chance to learn skills and gain confidence and knowledge they can use once they're out. Helena has learned to love healthy cooking with the program. On New Day she cooked one of her favorite meals, a vegetable frittata.

Echo Glen staff have set a goal to have all 9 cottages equipped with kitchen tools and volunteers.

If you'd like to volunteer with the youth in the culinary program you can contact Culinary Cottage Director and volunteer Lauren Mincin.

The program is also in need of kitchen supplies and has an Amazon Gift registry if you'd like to donate.

Summer Frittata



• 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 cup diced zucchini

• 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

• 1/3 cup chopped onion

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

• 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 cup chopped seeded tomato

• 9 large eggs

1. Heat olive oil in a 10-inch nonstick broiler-proof skillet over medium heat. Add zucchini, bell pepper, onion, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, and garlic. Cover and cook 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomato. Cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes or until liquid evaporates.

2. Combine eggs, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon black pepper in a medium bowl; stir with a whisk until frothy. Pour egg mixture into pan over vegetables, stirring gently. Cover, reduce heat, and cook 15 minutes or until almost set in the center.

3. Preheat broiler.

4. Broil frittata 3 minutes or until set. Invert onto a serving platter; cut into 8 wedges.



