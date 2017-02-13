Win a trip to see The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in NYC

Fallon Fly-Away to NYC

SEATTLE - KING 5's Evening is giving away a trip for two to New York City to see a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

You've got to watch Evening at 7:30p on Wed Feb 15, Thu Feb 14, and Fri Feb 15 to win. Each night we will broadcast a code word. To enter you must either Text that code word to 33438, or email it to eveningwinner@king5.com. Entries limited to one person per day per entry method.

Prize package includes:

Round trip airfare for 2 from Seattle to NYC

Hotel Accommodations for 2 nights

2 tickets to a taping of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in either late Spring of Summer of 2017.

Read the complete and official rules below!

KING 5’s Watch and Win for a Trip to New York & Special Taping Tickets Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, “KING 5’s Watch and Win for a Trip to New York & Special Taping Tickets Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Washington who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KING-TV (“Sponsor”) and TEGNA Inc., Alaska Airlines, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 7:30 PM PT February 15, 2017 and end at 11:59 PM PT Friday February 17, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by watching the broadcast of KING 5 Evening, Wednesday 2/15/17 through Friday 2/17/17 during the sweepstakes period. One (1) code word will be broadcast three (3) times each of the three (3) nights. There are two (2) ways to enter, but entries are limited to one (1) per person per day.

Text Message Entry: Send a text message to 33438 with "the correct code word" in the body of the text message. You must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter via text message. Your entry must include your name, valid email address, telephone number, zip code and the correct code word from the broadcast. Entrants will be sent a text message confirming entry. Entrants will be charged standard messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plan. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas.

Email Entry: During the Sweepstakes Period you may choose to enter by sending an email to eveningwinner@king5.com with the correct code word instead of by text. Your entry must include your name, valid email address, telephone number, zip code and the correct keyword from the broadcast. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries must be submitted by 11:59 PM PT 2/17/2017. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules.

Maximum one (1) entry per person per day during the Sweepstakes Period by either text message or email. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. On or about February 20, 2017 one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a prize package for two that includes roundtrip coach airfare from Seattle to New York City on Alaska Airlines, one double-occupancy hotel room in New York for two (2) nights and two (2) tickets to a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on a mutually agreeable show date in either the Spring or Fall of 2017, and ground transportation in New York. Total Grand Prize ARV: $2,220.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Travel arrangements must be made directly with TMA Travel and must be made at a minimum of 30 days prior to the preferred dates of travel between April 17 – May 27, or between July 10 – August 18, 2017 (pending show taping schedule and space available). The prize must be used in its entirety before May 31, 2018 or the prize may be forfeited in its entirety and Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the Winner.

No substitutions, partial acceptance, transfer of prizes or cash redemptions permitted by the Winner. All travel selections (hotel, airline, rental car) will be made by TMA Travel in its sole discretion. Trip is subject to availability and blackout dates. The Winner and his/her travel companion (who must be a legal resident of the United States, age 18 years or older) (the "Travel Companion") must travel together on the same itinerary and are responsible for ground transportation from their residence(s) to and from the Seattle airport. The Winner is responsible for all costs and expenses not expressly provided for above, including, without limitation, meals, incidentals, souvenirs, tips, telephone calls, additional transportation, airline baggage fees, parking, taxes, or other personal expenses or hotel charges incurred during the Trip.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner will be notified on or about February 20, 2017 at the email address and/or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Failure to reach Winner by phone or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, Winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification, or personally visit Sponsor’s offices at the KING 5 Studios located at 1501 1St Ave South Ste. 300. Seattle, WA 98134 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 AM PT. and 5:00 PM PT on weekdays). Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case. Winner may waive his/her right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Person traveling as guest of the Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor or Administrator in its sole discretion By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and TEGNA Inc. from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

Sponsor. KING 5's Watch and Win for a Trip to New York and Special Taping Tickets Sweepstakes is sponsored by KING-TV. The decisions of the Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a copy of these Official Rules or name of winner (available after 02/28/17) send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to "Winners List/Official Rules" (as applicable), "KING 5's Watch and Win for a Trip to New York and Special Taping Tickets Sweepstakes, KING-TV, 1501 1st Ave. S., Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Lindsay Sieverkropp, lsieverkropp@king5.com , 206-448-3613.

