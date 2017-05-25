Evening’s Flyaway to San Luis Obispo, California Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, “Evening’s Flyaway to San Luis Obispo, California Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Washington who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KING-TV (“Sponsor”) and TEGNA Inc., and VISIT SLO CAL (“Prize Provider”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 7:30 PM PT on Wednesday May 24, 2017 and end at 11:59 PM PT on Thursday May 25, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by watching the 7:30 – 8:00 PM PT broadcast of KING 5 Evening on Wednesday May 24, 2017 or Thursday May 25, 2017 during the Sweepstakes Period. One (1) code word will be broadcast during the show on each of the two (2) nights. There are two (2) ways to enter, but entries are limited to one (1) per person per day.

Text Message Entry: Send a text message to 33438 with "the correct code word" in the body of the text message. You must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter via text message. Your entry must include your name, valid email address, telephone number, zip code and the correct code word from the broadcast. Entrants will be sent a text message confirming entry. Entrants will be charged standard messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plan. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas.

Email Entry: During the Sweepstakes Period you may choose to enter by sending an email to eveningwinner@king5.com with the correct code word instead of by text. Your entry must include your name, valid email address, telephone number, zip code and the correct keyword from the broadcast. By entering, you agree to receive emails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries must be submitted by 11:59 PM PT on 5/25/2017. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules.

Maximum one (1) entry per person per day during the Sweepstakes Period by either text message or email. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . On or about Friday, May 26, 2017 one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a prize package for two that includes:

Roundtrip coach airfare from Seattle (SEA) to San Luis Obispo (SBP) (ARV $596)

One double-occupancy hotel room at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo for one (1) night (ARV $400)

One double-occupancy hotel room at the Front Street Inn and Spa in Morro Bay for one (1) night (ARV $227)

Economy class rental car for up to 3 days (ARV $175)

Meal voucher for two restaurants in San Luis Obispo (ARV $100)

Wine tasting vouchers for 2 at Silver Horse Winery (ARV $24). Total Grand Prize ARV: $1,522.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

No substitutions, partial acceptance, transfer of prizes or cash redemptions permitted by the Winner. All travel selections (hotel, airline, rental car) must be made in advance and is subject to availability. Trip must be taken Sunday through Thursday (mid-meek) only. Trip is subject to availability and blackout dates including, but not limited to, November 20, 2017 - November 27, 2017 & Dec 18, 2017 through January 2, 2018. All travel must be completed by May 31, 2018 or the prize will be considered forfeited without any further obligation to the winner. The Winner and his/her travel companion (who must be a legal resident of the United States, age 21 years or older) (the "Travel Companion") must travel together on the same itinerary and are responsible for ground transportation from their residence(s) to and from the Seattle airport. The Winner is responsible for all costs and expenses not expressly provided for above, including, without limitation, meals, incidentals, souvenirs, tips, telephone calls, additional transportation, airline baggage fees, parking, gas, taxes, or other personal expenses or hotel charges incurred during the Trip.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified on or about May 26, 2017 at the email address and/or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Failure to reach Winner by phone or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, Winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification, or personally visit Sponsor’s offices at the KING 5 Studios located at 1501 1St Ave South Ste. 300. Seattle, WA 98134 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 AM PT. and 5:00 PM PT on weekdays). Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case. Winner may waive his/her right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Person traveling as guest of the Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor or Administrator in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Prize Provider, Sponsor and TEGNA Inc. from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . Evening’s Flyaway to San Luis Obispo, California Sweepstakes sponsored by KING-TV. The decisions of the Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a copy of these Official Rules or name of winner (available after 06/1/17) send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), “Evening’s Flyaway to San Luis Obispo, California Sweepstakes” c/o KING-TV, 1501 1st Ave. S., Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Ryan Subica, rsubica@king5.com, 206-448-3172.

