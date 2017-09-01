EVENING’S 25TH ANNUAL BEST OF WESTERN WASHINGTON PRESENTED BY HONDA OF SEATTLE AND TOYOTA OF SEATTLE

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, Evening’s 25TH Annual Best of Western Washington – Presented by Honda of Seattle and Toyota of Seattle (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Washington who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Honda of Seattle/Toyota of Seattle (“Sponsor” and “Prize Provider”), KING-TV (“Administrator”) and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The sweepstakes will begin on September 4, 2017 at 8:00 AM Pacific Standard Time and will end on October 29, 2017 at 11:50 PM Pacific Standard Time (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting the king5.com/best website and logging into your Best of Western Washington account or registering for a new one (providing all required information). Maximum one (1) registration per person. Bonus Entries: During the Sweepstakes Period, entrants can nominate or vote for their favorite people, places in things on the Best of Western Washington webpage(s). Entrants will receive an extra entry for each nomination an entrant submits in each sub-category on the Best of Western Washington website from September 4, 2017 at 8:00 AM Pacific Standard Time through September 17, 2017 at 11:50 PM Pacific Standard Time (the “nomination period”). Nomination is not a required for entry into the Sweepstakes. Entrants will receive an extra entry for each vote an entrant submits for each sub-category on the Best of Western Washington website from September 8, 2017 at 8:00 AM Pacific Standard Time through October 29, 2017 at 11:50 PM Pacific Standard Time (the “voting period”). You may only vote once in each sub-category. Voting is not a required for entry into the Sweepstakes. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sweepstakes website or in any email received from Sponsor. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, registration including without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . On or about October 30, 2017 one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible registrations and votes received.

5. Prizes and Odds . Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a $10,000 gift card (“credit”) to use toward the purchase or lease of any new or used vehicle available (“in stock”) on the HondaofSeattle.com or ToyotaofSeattle.com online express store(s). In-stock means the product is physically available for sale or lease at the Honda of Seattle or Toyota of Seattle business address of 2005 Airport Way S. Seattle, WA 98134.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about October 30, 2017 via the telephone number provided on winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 1501 1ST AVE S. Ste 300. Seattle, WA 98134 within 10 business days after and must present a valid photo identification. Winner will need to qualify for approved credit in the event the purchase or lease is valued higher than the balance of the gift card at tine of redemption.

Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected entries or votes, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

8. Release . The Sponsor make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and its parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . Evening’s 25TH Annual Best of Western Washington 2017 is presented by Honda of Seattle and Toyota of Seattle is sponsored by KING TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of this Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For the name of the winner (available after 11/18/2017 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Evening’s 25TH Annual Best of Western Washington - presented by Honda of Seattle and Toyota of Seattle 1501 1ST AVE S. Ste 300. Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact please contact Ryan Subica at rsubica@king5.com or (206) 448-3172.

© 2017 KING-TV