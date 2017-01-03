Construction could delay Sounder train in January

sounder train (Photo: KING)

Construction on the train tracks between Auburn and Kent could cause delays during the month of January.

BNSF is building a third set of train tracks to accommodate an increase in the amount of passenger and freight. Sound Transit says the project will reduce future passenger delays by creating more capacity and flexibility.This is the final phase of the construction project which has been underway for months.

During construction, many Sounder trips will experience delays from the south sound by up to 20 minutes.

According to Sound Transit, these are the routes most likely impacted.

• 1501 (6:15 AM Seattle departure)

• 1503 (6:50 AM Seattle departure)

• 1506 (6:06 AM Lakewood departure)

• 1510 (6:46 AM Lakewood departure)

• 1515 (4:32 PM Seattle departure)

