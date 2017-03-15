Constant rain bringing flood warnings in Western Washington

***File image*** Skokomish River flooding (Photo: KING)

Constant rains are leading to flooding concerns around Western Washington Wednesday.

The National Weather service has issued flood warnings for the Skokomish, Cowlitz, and White rivers, as well as small streams in Kittitas County.

King County has issued Phase 2 flood alerts for the Snoqualmie, Tolt, Green, and White rivers. This means minor, lowland flooding in places. Click this link for the details.

KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery says a band of moisture continues to waver over Western Washington Wednesday bringing steady light to moderate rain. This stationary front is forecast to pass to the east later in the day, turning the rain to showers.

