Pacific Rim Tonewoods Inc. in Concrete hopes to grow as many as 30,000 figured big leaf maples, which are sought by guitar makers. (Photo: KING)

CONCRETE, Wash. – In a town best known for its long-gone concrete plant, some music lovers are hoping to make Concrete better known for something much softer: wood.

More specifically, residents hope big leaf maple trees, which provide high quality lumber sought by guitar makers, will put the town on the map.

Concrete's Pacific Rim Tonewoods Inc. provides wood for the production of 300,000 to 400,000 guitars every year, many of which bare the biggest names in high-end instruments including Taylor, Martin, Fender, and Gibson.

One of the tree's coveted traits is called "figuring" – ridges in the wood that give a guitar a sort of shimmering appearance.

"It's not essential for the sound but it gives the instrument a visual kick," said company owner Steve McMinn.

However, only about one out of every thousand big leaf maple trees have “figuring,” and they grow increasingly hard to find.

As a result Pacific Rim Tonewoods is attempting to clone those trees on a 53-acre plot of land near its processing plant in Concrete. The company hopes to grow as many as 30,000 figured big leaf maples, something McMinn doesn't believe has ever been done before.

McMinn won't know if the experiment is a success until two short rows of saplings now planted at his farm grow older, which will take anywhere between three to twelve years.

If the cloning works, McMinn sees the trees as an opportunity for industrial growth in Skagit County.

"We would love for this to be the area where, in 30 to 40 years,” McMinn said, “People from all over come to get figured maple for instruments."

