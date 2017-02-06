Concerns over power outages and downed lines

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Seattle business owner target of hate crime
-
First Alert Weather
-
Blowing snow in Lynden, Wash.
-
Mason County double homicide suspect dead after SWAT standoff
-
Snow knocks down power lines in Olympia
-
Lots of snow in Olympia
-
Social Security program faces snafu
-
Snow in Seattle
-
Judge grants immigration order injunction
More Stories
-
Winter storm strikes Puget Sound, closes schools…Feb. 5, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
February snow: What's next?Feb. 6, 2017, 8:43 a.m.
-
Drivers prepare for icy commute TuesdayFeb. 6, 2017, 9:49 p.m.