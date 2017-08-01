Compromise could end flag fight in Preston

It appears there is a compromise to a flag fight that's been brewing in a small King County community. Last week, road crews took down a patriotic tribute that's been along Preston-Fall City Road since right after 9/11.

Monday afternoon, King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert said she had come to a compromise to try and allow the community to have a permanent memorial.

“To have it taken away for any reason, especially without notice to me or to any of them was really appalling” Lambert explained.

Lambert said she was very upset when she learned that the flags were taken down. A representative from King County Roads said they went to look at the informal memorial after a call from a woman who said she was offended by the display.

They decided to take down the memorial because it violated county code for displays on the public right of way, not because of the complaint.

The community responded by putting more flags at the site and staging protests there. Lambert said they plan to build a memorial nearby, in a location where it does not violate county policy.

“We are looking for a place where it can be permanent and where it can be honored the way the flag needs to be honored.”

Lambert said they are meeting with local stakeholders and hope to have a plan in place within the next few months. Until the new location is found, Lambert says County Roads has agreed to not take down the flags that are currently at the site.

King 5 reached out to the woman who filed the initial complaint but did not get a response.

