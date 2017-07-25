Competitive racing team's boat targeted twice by thieves

Thieves stole a safety boat from the Gig Harbor Canoe & Kayak Racing Team. Photo: Courtesy of Gig Harbor Canoe & Kayak Racing Team.

A competitive racing team in Gig Harbor believes some very determined thieves have stolen one of their boats not once but twice in just the last two weeks.

The Gig Harbor Canone & Kayak Racing Team's nearly $15,000 safety boat first went missing on July 10. The wakeless catamaran is an important part of the team's training, because coaches uses it to keep up with the kids and their kayaks while on the water.

"When you're learning to paddle, you're falling in all the time, so the safety boat is there for dragging kids out of the water," said Head Coach Alan Anderson. "It's a big loss."

After the initial theft, the team shared details of the crime on social media, along with photos of the stolen boat. They were thrilled when someone spotted it in Tacoma, where the boat was then recovered by police and returned.

"The thieves had taken a hacksaw to cut through the aluminum railings. They were going to take the aluminum and had three bolts off the motor. They couldn't get the last bolt off. So they evidently left to get more tools, and in the interim, in the Tacoma Tideflats, one of the boaters that had seen it on social media saw the boat, and Tacoma Police were called in. So before they could come back to steal the motor, we got the boat back in tact," said Anderson. "So that was a huge relief."

But it wouldn't be long before the thief returned.

The team used the safety boat on Monday evening of this week. By Tuesday morning, it was gone. The boat was taken for a second time from the dock where it's usually tied up in front of Anthony's restaurant.

Patrons at the restaurant reported seeing the boat at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. That means it went missing between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when team coaches showed up at the dock.

"We've never had a theft of anything before. None of our kayaks, not our coaching boat. People in this community have been very supportive and great. So it was a shock," said Anderson.

The timing couldn't be worse for young athletes on the team, who are gearing up for the USA Sprint Canoe and Kayak National Championships. The event is set for next week in Florida and is a competition that Gig Harbor has won for the last five years straight.

"I'd just like to get the boat back," said Anderson. "We have a lot going on here, and it's hard."

The team credits alert community members for helping track down the boat when it was first taken earlier this month. They're hoping the same thing happens this time around.

Anyone with information is urged to call Gig Harbor Police.

