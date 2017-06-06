KING 5 Mornings takes on the Big Apple

KING 5’s Steve Bunin (from left) and Joyce Taylor with the TODAY Show’s Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the TODAY Show. (Photo: KING)

You might have noticed that our Joyce Taylor and Steve Bunin haven't been on KING 5 Mornings this week. Yes, we miss them too, but they're taking care of business in the Big Apple.



Joyce and Steve got to hang out with the TODAY Show's Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie in an NBC promotional shoot with morning anchors from across the country.



It's not all business for our morning hosts, though. Steve says they checked out a Broadway show staring Josh Groban in a Tony-nominated role, got behind-the-scenes pictures at 30 Rock, and of course, Joyce got busy shopping—while Steve pretended to shop.



Check out all the posts from these two Seattlites taking a bite of the Big Apple.

