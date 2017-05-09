KING 5 Dominates Regional Murrow Awards

Seattle, WA - Results are in for the 2017 Northwest Regional Murrow Awards and KING 5 was once again awarded top honors. Of the 16 categories, KING 5 was awarded in 9 categories, including the distinguished award for Overall Excellence and Breaking News. Several of KING 5’s winning entries were provided by the investigative team, with additional honors received for continuing coverage, writing, video and sound. “Murrow’s standard of excellence in journalism is alive and well at KING 5. The awards reflect our news organization as a whole as well as many individual accomplishments,” said Cheryl Carson, KING 5 Executive News Director. “I’m so proud of our team and the quality of the work they do, every single day.” KING 5’s 2017 REGIONAL RTNDA EDWARD R. MURROW AWARD WINNERS: Overall Excellence

KING 5 News Staff Investigative Reporting “Sobriety for Sale” Chris Ingalls, Russ Walker, Steve Douglas Continuing Coverage “The Human Toll of Hanford’s Dirty Secrets” Susannah Frame, Russ Walker, Steve Douglas Hard News Reporting “Suitcases Full of Cash” Chris Ingalls, Steve Douglas Excellence in Sound Breaking News Coverage “Cascade Mall Shooting” KING 5 News Staff News Series “Last of the Institutions” Susannah Frame, Russ Walker, Steve Douglas, Doug Burgess Feature Reporting “The Music Man” John Sharify, Scott Jensen Excellence in Video “Election Night Blues” Heather Graf, Andy Wallace “The Fallen”Joseph Huerta

The awards recognize the best in electronic journalism produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world. This year, RTDNA awarded 751 regional awards in 16 categories. KING was awarded in Region 1 (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington). Winning entries now advance to the national RTDNA competition, with the winners announced in June.

ABOUT KING 5

KING 5, The Home Team is a multi-platform media company and NBC affiliate based in Seattle, WA. KING was the first television station in the Pacific Northwest, founded in 1948 by Dorothy Bullitt, now owned by TEGNA. Today KING 5 is the dominant media company in the region, delivering the largest local news audience, the most local programming and a combined 30 million monthly page views of our digital platforms.

ABOUT RTDNA

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the electronic news profession.

