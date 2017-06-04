KING 5 brings home 29 Emmy Awards

KING 5’s decades-long tradition of excellence in journalism the Pacific Northwest is alive and well, and was clearly demonstrated by results from the 54th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards ceremony. The event, hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts Sciences Northwest Chapter, took place Saturday night in Seattle and was attended by a large delegation of Home Team members.
KING was honored with 29 awards and statues, including ones for reporting, editing, and producing, for dozens of KING 5 journalists who contributed to the Home Team this year. Nominees receive awards based on their work as judged by news colleagues across the country.
KING 5 also brought home the highest award for "Overall Excellence," honoring a complete body of work, including news special features, investigative reports, local programming and community service.
The KING 5 Investigators received two awards for investigative reporting for their series "The Human Toll of Hanford's Dirty Secrets" by Susannah Frame and "Sobriety for Sale" by Chris Ingalls.
2017 KING 5 Emmy Awards
Overall Excellence
KING 5 - The Home Team • KING • Jim Rose, President/General Manager
Breaking News
May Day • KING • Stephani Gibilisco, Producer • Chris Boicelli, Executive Producer • Danielle Leigh, Anchor/Reporter • Megan Porter, Producer • Joseph Huerta, Photojounalist
Spot News
Greenwood Explosion • KING • Elisa Hahn, Reporter • Teresa Yuan Barnett, Reporter • Andy Wallace, Photojournalist • Brad Booker, Photojournalist
Every Damn Year • KING • Natalie Swaby, Producer • Eric Sander, Producer
General Assignment Report - Within 24 Hours
A Camera & Compassion • KING • Natalie Swaby, Reporter • Dan Renzetti, Photojournalist
General Assignment Report - No Time Limit
Painting a New Life • KING • John Sharify, Reporter
Feature News Report - Light Feature
Cassandra Gaspard And The Wallingford Sign • KING • Heather Graf, Producer • Dan Renzetti, Producer
Feature News Report - Serious Feature
That Day • KING • John Sharify, Reporter • Andy Wallace, Producer
Investigative Report
The Human Toll of Hanford’s Dirty Secrets • KING • Susannah Frame, Investigative Reporter • Steve Douglas, Investigative Photographer
Sobriety for Sale • KING • Chris Ingalls, Investigative Reporter • Steve Douglas, Investigative Photographer
Sports - News Single Story or Series
Eddie Van Glam • KING • Alex Rozier, Producer • Dan Renzetti,
Team Coverage
Last of the Institutions • KING • Susannah Frame, Reporter • Steve Douglas, Photographer
Environment - News
Washington’s Natural Treasures • KING • Alison Morrow, Environmental Reporter • Jon Martin, Photojournalist
Health/Science - News
Power of Music • KING • John Sharify, Producer • Eric Sander,
Politics/Government - News
A Campaign Year Unlike Any Other • KING • Natalie Brand, Political
Historic/Cultural - Feature/Segment
Dean Wong Street Photographer • KING • Diane Lewis, Producer/Photographer/Editor
Special Event Coverage (Other than News or Sports)
Celebrating the Sounders • KING • Peter O’Connell, Executive Producer • Richard Courtney, Producer • Scott Jensen, Photojournalist • Rebecca Perry, Producer • Mark Wright, Anchor • Chris Egan, Sports Anchor/Reporter • Chris Daniels, Reporter • Chris Cashman, Talent, Producer, Editor • Greg Thies, Operations Manager
Interview/Discussion - Program/Special
Pride & Peace • KING • Peter O’Connell, Executive Producer • Richard Courtney, Producer • Doug Mossano, Director • Greg Thies, Production Manager • Joyce Taylor, Host/Producer • Stacy Rydgren, Video Editor • Cynthia Wise, Producer • Kristin Kay, Producer • Brian Westbrook, Reporter/Producer • Betsy Robertson, Producer • Mark Wright, Reporter • Cheryl Carson, News Director
Commercial Campaign
A Community Takes Flight • KING • Toby Rigby, Producer
Anchor - Sports
Chris Egan Sports Anchor Composite - From Rio to Renton • Chris Egan • KING
Reporter - News General Assignment
Jake Whittenberg reports • Jake Whittenberg • KING
Reporter - News Specialty Assignment
Sharify on Health: Power of Music • John Sharify • KING
Reporter - Programming
Kim Holcomb Composite • Kim Holcomb • KING
News Producer
Where in the world is Kristin Kay? • Kristin Kay • KING
Writer - News
Sharify’s Stories • John Sharify • KING
Photographer - News
Night Time Is The Right Time • Andy Wallace • KING
Editor - News
Renzetti Cuts 2016 • Dan Renzetti • KING
Editor - Program
Rio Olympics Composite • Kevin Glantz • KING
Video Journalist - No Time Limit
Take Your Time • Ted Land • KING
