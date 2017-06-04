KING 5 brings home 29 Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards statue. (Credit: AP)

KING 5’s decades-long tradition of excellence in journalism the Pacific Northwest is alive and well, and was clearly demonstrated by results from the 54th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards ceremony. The event, hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts Sciences Northwest Chapter, took place Saturday night in Seattle and was attended by a large delegation of Home Team members.

KING was honored with 29 awards and statues, including ones for reporting, editing, and producing, for dozens of KING 5 journalists who contributed to the Home Team this year. Nominees receive awards based on their work as judged by news colleagues across the country.

KING 5 also brought home the highest award for "Overall Excellence," honoring a complete body of work, including news special features, investigative reports, local programming and community service.

The KING 5 Investigators received two awards for investigative reporting for their series "The Human Toll of Hanford's Dirty Secrets" by Susannah Frame and "Sobriety for Sale" by Chris Ingalls.



2017 KING 5 Emmy Awards

Overall Excellence

KING 5 - The Home Team • KING • Jim Rose, President/General Manager

Breaking News

May Day • KING • Stephani Gibilisco, Producer • Chris Boicelli, Executive Producer • Danielle Leigh, Anchor/Reporter • Megan Porter, Producer • Joseph Huerta, Photojounalist

Spot News

Greenwood Explosion • KING • Elisa Hahn, Reporter • Teresa Yuan Barnett, Reporter • Andy Wallace, Photojournalist • Brad Booker, Photojournalist

Every Damn Year • KING • Natalie Swaby, Producer • Eric Sander, Producer

General Assignment Report - Within 24 Hours

A Camera & Compassion • KING • Natalie Swaby, Reporter • Dan Renzetti, Photojournalist

General Assignment Report - No Time Limit

Painting a New Life • KING • John Sharify, Reporter

Feature News Report - Light Feature

Cassandra Gaspard And The Wallingford Sign • KING • Heather Graf, Producer • Dan Renzetti, Producer



Feature News Report - Serious Feature

That Day • KING • John Sharify, Reporter • Andy Wallace, Producer

Investigative Report

The Human Toll of Hanford’s Dirty Secrets • KING • Susannah Frame, Investigative Reporter • Steve Douglas, Investigative Photographer

Sobriety for Sale • KING • Chris Ingalls, Investigative Reporter • Steve Douglas, Investigative Photographer

Sports - News Single Story or Series

Eddie Van Glam • KING • Alex Rozier, Producer • Dan Renzetti,

Team Coverage

Last of the Institutions • KING • Susannah Frame, Reporter • Steve Douglas, Photographer

Environment - News

Washington’s Natural Treasures • KING • Alison Morrow, Environmental Reporter • Jon Martin, Photojournalist

Health/Science - News

Power of Music • KING • John Sharify, Producer • Eric Sander,

Politics/Government - News

A Campaign Year Unlike Any Other • KING • Natalie Brand, Political

Historic/Cultural - Feature/Segment

Dean Wong Street Photographer • KING • Diane Lewis, Producer/Photographer/Editor

Special Event Coverage (Other than News or Sports)

Celebrating the Sounders • KING • Peter O’Connell, Executive Producer • Richard Courtney, Producer • Scott Jensen, Photojournalist • Rebecca Perry, Producer • Mark Wright, Anchor • Chris Egan, Sports Anchor/Reporter • Chris Daniels, Reporter • Chris Cashman, Talent, Producer, Editor • Greg Thies, Operations Manager

Interview/Discussion - Program/Special

Pride & Peace • KING • Peter O’Connell, Executive Producer • Richard Courtney, Producer • Doug Mossano, Director • Greg Thies, Production Manager • Joyce Taylor, Host/Producer • Stacy Rydgren, Video Editor • Cynthia Wise, Producer • Kristin Kay, Producer • Brian Westbrook, Reporter/Producer • Betsy Robertson, Producer • Mark Wright, Reporter • Cheryl Carson, News Director

Commercial Campaign

A Community Takes Flight • KING • Toby Rigby, Producer

Anchor - Sports

Chris Egan Sports Anchor Composite - From Rio to Renton • Chris Egan • KING

Reporter - News General Assignment

Jake Whittenberg reports • Jake Whittenberg • KING

Reporter - News Specialty Assignment

Sharify on Health: Power of Music • John Sharify • KING

Reporter - Programming

Kim Holcomb Composite • Kim Holcomb • KING

News Producer

Where in the world is Kristin Kay? • Kristin Kay • KING

Writer - News

Sharify’s Stories • John Sharify • KING

Photographer - News

Night Time Is The Right Time • Andy Wallace • KING

Editor - News

Renzetti Cuts 2016 • Dan Renzetti • KING

Editor - Program

Rio Olympics Composite • Kevin Glantz • KING

Video Journalist - No Time Limit

Take Your Time • Ted Land • KING

