Join us for KING 5 Fair Days at the Washington State Fair

Join us at the Washington State Fair for KING 5 Fair Days starting September 1!

KING 5 Mornings will be live from the Puyallup fairgrounds every Friday from 5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

KING 5 News will be live from the grounds every Monday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

We want to see you for our live broadcasts! Stay around after our morning newscasts and come a bit early for our evening shows to meet our team.

You can find us on the south side of the fair pavilion between the gold and blue gates.

Share your fun at the fair on Facebook and Instagram with #k5fair or on our Facebook page.

We will not be live at the fair on Labor Day.

© 2017 KING-TV