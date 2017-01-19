Community worries march could hurt business

(Photo: Dustin Gagne)

SEATTLE -- Thousands of women are expected to March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, advocating for women's rights and equality. 50 thousand people are expected for a march in Seattle, as well.

The women's march will start with a rally at Judkins Park at, 10 AM. An hour later, they will head towards Westlake and then end at the Seattle Center. Part of the route will take the event down South Jackson Street through the Chinatown-International District.

Businesses in that neighborhood say they support the event but it couldn't come on a worse day. Saturday marks one week before the start of Lunar New Year celebrations. It's one of the most important events in their culture and the busiest shopping day of the year. Some businesses, like the Viet Wah store, posted signs warning customers and worry it could cost them thousands of dollars in business.

“Most of the businesses in the international district are small businesses and most of them are owned by minorities so it's really having a huge impact on us” Leeching Tran explained.

Tran said many businesses just learned about the closure and are now scrambling to warn customers to come at a different time. “We’re really supportive of what they’re marching for and everyone’s first amendment rights to make their voices heard, It’s just unfortunate they picked this weekend and this street to march through” she explained.

Many involved in the march posted on Facebook encouraging people to support those businesses and eat at restaurants in the area to help offset any lost business. Some in the neighborhood say they’re hoping to talk with the city about setting up some sort of moratorium on street closures around the Lunar New Year celebration.

