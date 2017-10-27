Community to honor Pierce County murder victim at vigil

Linda Sweezer. Photo: Courtesy of Kent Black Action Commission.

The Kent Black Action Commission will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in honor of 64-year-old Linda Sweezer.

Sweezer's body was found on the side of the road in a Lake Tapps neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Pierce County detectives believe her killer dumped the body there and set it on fire after murdering Sweezer inside her home on 105th Avenue SE in Kent.

While serving a search warrant at the home, detectives say they discovered Sweezer's 4-month-old granddaughter had been left behind in her crib. The child was hospitalized for dehydration, but is expected to be okay.

Lance Rougeau, 25, has been arrested in connection to the case. He has not yet been charged, but could face murder charges in the second degree.

According to the Pierce County Medical Examiner, Sweezer was strangled and likely beaten to death. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is still searching for a second suspect.

Sweezer was an active member of the Kent Black Action Commission. So on Friday, the organization announced plans to honor their friend with a candlelight vigil.

The event will take place at the Burlington Green Park gazebo at the corner of Smith and North Railroad in Kent.

"One of Linda's favorite sayings, whenever we went to do something was 'All hands on deck' - and that meant to get the work done. She was a vital part of our organization," said Gwen Allen-Carston, the Kent Black Action Commission's Executive Director.

Allen-Carston also considered Sweezer a close friend. She hopes Saturday's vigil is a way for the community to pay tribute to her life.

"She will be highly missed, for just her softness and her sweetness," said Allen-Carston. "I don't know how anyone could have hurt her."

