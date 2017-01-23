Community support for Skyway business expansion

UNINCORPORATED KING COUNTY, Wash. - In a community that's seen several stores move away, there's an online effort to hold on to a longtime local spot, Nevzat's Espresso.

The problem is the owner of the Skyway coffee business wants to expand, but a King County rule stands in the way.

For more than 20 years, Nevzat Cankaya has been serving up drinks. He recently purchased a building across the street from his coffee drive-thru near South 126th Street.

"I want to move there and have a sit down coffee and drive thru corner," said Cankaya.

Nevzat never thought crossing the street would be so difficult. He can't get the green light from King County because of a development rule in the neighborhood that's been on the books since the early 90's. It says no drive-through retail.

"They wanted to make this a pedestrian friendly corridor, make it a more walkable community," explains Bill Bowden, President of the West Hill Community Association.

Nevzat's Espresso was allowed to operate because he received an exception to the rule 18 years ago, but that exception won't move with him across the street.

The business hurdle has prompted an online petition with strong comments of support for Nevzat that will be sent to King County Council. Nearly 500 people have signed the petition, including Bowden.

"With more successful businesses, you have more people who want to come up here," said Bowden.

"We've lost a lot of businesses, a grocery store, a drug store, a hardware store," said Cankaya.

He is sick of empty store fronts, and determined to push for the coffe drive-thru expansion.

