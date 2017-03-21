Community responds to stolen scholarship donations

The Blackberry Cafe staff started collecting donations for a school scholarship fund in the name of cook Andy Hinrichs, who died in a car crash. A jug on the counter held about $200 when someone smashed through the door and took every penny. (Photo: KING)

The Blackberry Cafe in the town of Joyce is the kind of place where a customer is immediately considered a friend, a place where the waitress will often know what you're going to order before you do.

"Well, you get to know people after a while," said owner Roxanne Olsen. "I'll usually have their drink waiting for them on the counter when they walk in."

Olsen has made it a point to put community first. She even keeps a scrapbook of her customers and employees. Three large binders are filled with birth announcements, wedding pictures and postcards from peoples' vacations.

It's a place of kindness and caring, which makes what happened here earlier this month difficult to stomach.



Last July one of the cafe's cooks died in a car crash.

"Everybody's just been devastated," said Olsen.

So the staff started collecting donations for a school scholarship fund in the name of Andy Hinrichs. A jug on the counter held about $200 when someone smashed through the door one night and took every penny.

"How low can you go?" asked Olsen. "I mean, whoever took it knew it was a memorial fund for Andy."

When word of the break-in got out, people started coming from all over to refill that jug, which Olsen now promptly empties and deposits in the bank every night.

What was previously almost $200 is now $800.

"Definitely brought me to tears on many occasions," said Olsen. "When I try to tell someone the story, quite often I start crying."

The cafe's hometown of Joyce, population approximately 2,000, is located about 15 miles west of Port Angeles on the Olympic Peninsula. It's a community where the average person makes less than $30,000 per year.



Money is tight.



But not when it comes to doing the right thing.

"It is a community that takes care of everybody," said Olsen. "It's humbling."

Donations are going to the Cascade K-12 School. You can make checks payable to the Joyce Community Dollars for Scholars Fund and send them to The Blackberry Cafe, P.O. Box 81, Joyce, WA 98343. You can also call the cafe at 360-928-0141.

Copyright 2017 KING