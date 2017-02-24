Community rallies around pastor with inoperable brain tumor

Hundreds attended a prayer vigil for Dave Browning, a Burlington pastor and community leader who was recently diagnosed with an inoperable tumor. Photo: Natalie Swaby. (Photo: KING)

BURLINGTON, Wash. - Community members gathered Friday evening at a prayer vigil for Pastor Dave Browning, who was just diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Browning has been a local pastor for 30 years.

After the Cascade Mall shooting that claimed the lives of five people, Browning led en event that brought hundreds together. They stood shoulder to shoulder and lit up Burlington Boulevard with candles during the event to honor the victims.

Friends say Pastor Dave was able to send a message of "unity and love" that helped the community after the tragedy at Cascade Mall.

The prayer vigil for Pastor Dave was held at Christ the King Church, located at 1000 Fountain Street in Burlington.

Copyright 2017 KING