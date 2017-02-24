Community rallies around Burlington pastor

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bill could relieve car tab shock
-
Hanford contract with Penser North America cancelled
-
Danny Bonaduce on David Cassidy's dementia diagnosis
-
Car tab confusion: Does the math add up?
-
Belfair Earthquake 10p
-
Zillow Affordable Pockets
-
4.1 earthquake not the only one
-
Town denies man use of service animal
-
Gov. Inslee signs immigration executive order
-
Tax relief proposed for small breweries
More Stories
-
Car-tab controversy makes its way to the state capitolFeb 24, 2017, 12:31 a.m.
-
White House holds restricted news briefing, objections mountFeb 24, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
What you need to know if you're watching April the giraffeFeb 24, 2017, 10:32 a.m.