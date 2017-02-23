Community helps surviving members of murdered Kitsap Co. family

Memorials remember the four victims in a Kitsap County homicide. (Photo: KING)

BREMERTON - Community members visited Juanito's Taco Shop Thursday to support the surviving family members of a quadruple murder in Kitsap County.

For nine years, Juanito's Taco Shop has been a popular family restaurant along Kitsap Way. But on this particular Thursday, the crowd inside was thinking more about their hearts than their stomachs.

The food purchased here this week helps a grieving family struggling with loss and fear.



“They're holding up really really strong,” said John Higgins, who lost his son in a quadruple murder last month.



Police have made no arrests. John and Christale Careaga, along with two kids from their blended family, Johnathon Higgins and Hunter Schaap were all killed. The community left flowers at their restaurant which remained closed until this week.

Five surviving children, aged 14 to 22, are left picking up the pieces.



“They have no choice,” said Higgins. “They have to keep going.”

Related: Kitsap County murder victims remembered at memorial service



Johnathan's dad and stepmother, John and Erika Higgins, said the surviving children opened the business to pay off bills and keep the family going.



“Since the incident, they have just been go, go, go,” said Erika Higgins. “’We have to do this, we have to do this, we have to do this.’ They haven't taken the time to grieve.”





Many friends and community members have answered the call. Cars keep filing into the drive-thru. Cash keeps coming through the window.



“We've had customers come through, not even order food. They pull up through the drive-thru and say ‘Here, take my money,’” said Erika Higgins.



“There are five children left here, and they are 22 and under and we have to support them however we can,” said customer Linda Murphy.



Simple gestures helping counter such an unimaginable loss. And so far, Juanito's Taco Shop has run out of food every day this week.

Copyright 2017 KING